Stephanie Finch is an American singer, keyboardist and guitarist. She is the wife of Chuck Prophet, with whom she has frequently collaborated and toured. She is a member of Prophet's band, The Mission Express.
Finch provided backing vocals for the Red House Painters songs “Song for a Blue Guitar” and “All Mixed Up”. She released her first solo album, Cry Tomorrow, in 2010.
