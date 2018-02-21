WileyUK grime/hip hop artist Richard Cowie, aka Wiley Kat. Born 19 January 1979
Richard Kylea Cowie Jr, MBE (born 19 January 1979), better known by his stage name Wiley and in his early career Wiley Kat, is an English MC, rapper, recording artist and record producer from Bow, East London. He is regarded as a key figure in the creation of grime music and often labelled the "Godfather of Grime". Wiley first tasted success as a member of UK garage crew Pay As U Go, with whom he had a top 40 hit, "Champagne Dance" in 2001. In the early 2000s, he independently released a series of highly influential eskibeat instrumentals on white label vinyl, most notably the first in the series "Eskimo" and rose to fame as a Grime MC both for his solo work and for material released with his crew Roll Deep.
Wiley has continued to make grime music while also releasing mainstream singles, such as the UK Singles Chart top 10 hits "Wearing My Rolex", "Never Be Your Woman" and his UK number-one "Heatwave". In March 2016, Wiley announced that he would be releasing an eleventh album, titled Godfather. The album was released on 13 January 2017 and entered at number 9 on the UK Albums Chart, becoming Wiley's highest-charting album of his career. On 16 February 2017, Wiley won an "Outstanding Contribution to Music" award by NME for the album.
- Wiley: "Reading what my dad wrote about me made me cry"https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05m70fx.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05m70fx.jpg2017-11-06T22:12:00.000ZIt was an emotional moment when Wiley's family helped out with writing his book.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05m7gdq
- Why was JME was so important to Wiley rediscovering Grime?https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05m7jg3.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05m7jg3.jpg2017-11-06T22:00:00.000ZThe Godfather of Grime tells Annie Mac why JME was a natural choice for a collaboration.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05m7gdm
- Wileyhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p056vk07.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p056vk07.jpg2017-07-25T22:59:00.000ZHighlights of Wiley's set at Glastonbury 2017https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p056vzdw
- Skepta and Wiley had a good night at the NME Awardshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04t2kwp.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04t2kwp.jpg2017-02-16T09:49:00.000ZWiley and Skepta both picked up awards last night.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04t2kxw
- ‘This title means a lot to me’ - Wiley on being ‘The Godfather’https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04hhv6l.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04hhv6l.jpg2017-01-13T17:26:00.000ZWiley talks to Target about how he has embraced his well-deserved title.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04pdjxh
- Wiley Interviewhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p049848q.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p049848q.jpg2017-01-13T16:11:00.000ZThe Godfather of Grime talks to DJ Target about his new album.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04pd4br
- 10 Moments That Made Wiley: Wiley talks about how he is 'over' Glastonburyhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04f49wt.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04f49wt.jpg2016-11-09T12:17:00.000ZDJ Target picks out ten defining moments from Wiley's life and career to date...https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04fq7yr
- Wiley - 1Xtra Live 2016 Highlightshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04bfjnl.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04bfjnl.jpg2016-11-07T23:59:00.000ZThe Godfather of Grime drops into 1Xtra's big night.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04bg58c
- ‘The people who built the pyramids didn’t brag about it’ – Wileyhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01br6yv.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01br6yv.jpg2016-09-29T10:28:00.000ZWiley catches up with Benji to talk about the dangers of being a pioneer in your field.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p049dmm1
- Wiley gets a birthday call in Cyprus from Adele Robertshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02bq7v7.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02bq7v7.jpg2015-01-19T17:22:00.000ZAdele calls Wiley on his birthday!https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02h7ylc
Wiley Tracks
Wearing My Rolex
2 Far
3 Wheel-ups (feat. Wiley & Giggs)
Wot Do U Call It?
Pow 2011 (feat. Jme, Wiley, Chip, Face, P Money, Ghetts & Kano)
Bow E3
Where's My Brother
Never Be Your Woman (feat. Emeli Sandé)
No Qualms (feat. Chip, Jme & Skepta)
Again (Wantigga & Jengi Remix)
Coasting (feat. Wiley)
Chasing The Art
Gangsters
Cheer Up, It's Christmas
Eskimo
Heatwave (feat. Ms D)
Ice Pole (JMP Remix)
Eskimo II (Instrumental)
Eskiboy
No Skylarking
Can You Hear Me? (Ayayaya) (feat. Skepta, Jme & Ms D)
My Circle (Remix) (feat. Cadet, Wiley & Ghetts)
I Call The Shots (feat. Jme)
Better Than The Rest (feat. Wiley)
Reading + Leeds: 2017
Glastonbury: 2017
1Xtra Live: 2016 - Liverpool
Reading + Leeds: 2013
Global Gathering: 2013
