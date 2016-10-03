Stephen DodgsonBorn 17 March 1924. Died 13 April 2013
Stephen Dodgson
1924-03-17
Stephen Dodgson Biography
Stephen Cuthbert Vivian Dodgson (17 March 1924 – 13 April 2013) was a British composer and broadcaster. Dodgson's prolific musical output covered most genres, ranging from opera and large-scale orchestral music to chamber and instrumental music, as well as choral works and song. Three instruments to which he dedicated particular attention were the guitar, harpsichord and recorder. He wrote in a mainly tonal, although sometimes unconventional, idiom. Some of his works use unusual combinations of instruments.
Stephen Dodgson Tracks
Partita no.1: Allegretto con moto and Molto vivace
Last played on
Piano Sonata No.3 - Part 2: Andantino (feat. Bernard Roberts)
Last played on
Sonata for Brass Quintet (feat. Philip Jones Brass Ensemble)
Last played on
