O.C. SmithBorn 21 June 1932. Died 23 November 2001
1932-06-21
O.C. Smith Biography (Wikipedia)
Ocie Lee Smith (June 21, 1932 – November 23, 2001), known as O.C. Smith, was an American musician. His recording of "Little Green Apples" went to number 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1968 and sold over one million records.
The Son Of Hickory Holler's Tramp
The Son Of Hickory Holler's Tramp
On Easy Street
On Easy Street
Together
Together
Color Him Father
Color Him Father
