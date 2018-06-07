il Gardellino is a Flemish instrumental ensemble for Baroque music, founded in 1988 on an initiative of the oboist Marcel Ponseele [nl] and the flutist Jan De Winne [nl]. The name was derived from a piece by Vivaldi for transverse flute, oboe, violin, bassoon and continuo Il Gardellino, which is in Dutch the name of the songbird distelvink. The ensemble plays on period instruments in historically informed performance. Works by Johann Sebastian Bach are a focus, but also by his contemporaries Johann Friedrich Fasch, Carl Heinrich Graun, Handel, Johann Gottlieb Janitsch, Telemann and Vivaldi.

The group performed at the 2013 Festival of Flanders and the 2015 Bucharest Early Music Festival.