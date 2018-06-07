Il GardellinoBelgian baroque ensemble. Formed 1988
il Gardellino is a Flemish instrumental ensemble for Baroque music, founded in 1988 on an initiative of the oboist Marcel Ponseele [nl] and the flutist Jan De Winne [nl]. The name was derived from a piece by Vivaldi for transverse flute, oboe, violin, bassoon and continuo Il Gardellino, which is in Dutch the name of the songbird distelvink. The ensemble plays on period instruments in historically informed performance. Works by Johann Sebastian Bach are a focus, but also by his contemporaries Johann Friedrich Fasch, Carl Heinrich Graun, Handel, Johann Gottlieb Janitsch, Telemann and Vivaldi.
The group performed at the 2013 Festival of Flanders and the 2015 Bucharest Early Music Festival.
Brandenburg Concerto no 5 (3rd mvt)
Johann Sebastian Bach
Brandenburg Concerto no 5 (3rd mvt)
Brandenburg Concerto no 5 (3rd mvt)
Septet for 3 oboes, 3 violins and continuo (TWV.44:43) in B flat major
Georg Philipp Telemann
Septet for 3 oboes, 3 violins and continuo (TWV.44:43) in B flat major
Septet for 3 oboes, 3 violins and continuo (TWV.44:43) in B flat major
Oboe Concerto in D minor (2nd mvt)
Alessandro Marcello
Oboe Concerto in D minor (2nd mvt)
Oboe Concerto in D minor (2nd mvt)
Concerto in B minor FWV.L:h1 for flute, oboe, strings and continuo: Allegro
Johann Friedrich Fasch
Concerto in B minor FWV.L:h1 for flute, oboe, strings and continuo: Allegro
Concerto in B minor FWV.L:h1 for flute, oboe, strings and continuo: Allegro
Sinfonia in B minor RV.169 (al Santo Sepolcro)
Antonio Vivaldi
Sinfonia in B minor RV.169 (al Santo Sepolcro)
Sinfonia in B minor RV.169 (al Santo Sepolcro)
Concerto no. 22 in D minor Wq.22 for flute and strings
Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach
Concerto no. 22 in D minor Wq.22 for flute and strings
Concerto no. 22 in D minor Wq.22 for flute and strings
Concerto in D minor for oboe and strings
Alessandro Marcello
Concerto in D minor for oboe and strings
Concerto in D minor for oboe and strings
Concerto no. 3 in G minor HWV.287 for oboe and orchestra
George Frideric Handel
Concerto no. 3 in G minor HWV.287 for oboe and orchestra
Concerto no. 3 in G minor HWV.287 for oboe and orchestra
Quintet for in Bb for flute, violin, "tenor", and cello Op8/2
Carl Friedrich Abel
Quintet for in Bb for flute, violin, "tenor", and cello Op8/2
Quintet for in Bb for flute, violin, "tenor", and cello Op8/2
