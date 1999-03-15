FishmansFormed 1987. Disbanded 15 March 1999
Fishmans
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.31.1/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1987
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d0f25f16-7782-42e8-8047-c16a1cb2b450
Fishmans Biography (Wikipedia)
Fishmans (Japanese: フィッシュマンズ, Hepburn: Fisshumanzu) were a Japanese band formed in 1987 in Minato, Tokyo. They were known for their unique psychedelic sound and the distinctive vocals of the late lead singer Shinji Sato, as well as the drum playing of Kin-Ichi Motegi and rocksteady basslines of Yuzuru Kashiwabara. Although they found modest success in their active years they would gradually achieve more worldwide recognition in the 21st century.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Fishmans Tracks
Sort by
Back to artist