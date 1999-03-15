Fishmans (Japanese: フィッシュマンズ, Hepburn: Fisshumanzu) were a Japanese band formed in 1987 in Minato, Tokyo. They were known for their unique psychedelic sound and the distinctive vocals of the late lead singer Shinji Sato, as well as the drum playing of Kin-Ichi Motegi and rocksteady basslines of Yuzuru Kashiwabara. Although they found modest success in their active years they would gradually achieve more worldwide recognition in the 21st century.