Marian CallBorn 24 February 1982
Marian Call
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1982-02-24
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d0edd469-7697-47fa-9351-c17a22331afa
Marian Call Biography (Wikipedia)
Marian Call (born February 24, 1982 in Gig Harbor, Washington) is an American singer-songwriter based in Juneau, Alaska. Call has released three studio albums: Vanilla (2007), Got to Fly (2008), and Something Fierce (2011). In early 2013, she released her first live album, Marian Call: Live in Europe. A fifth album called Sketchbook was released on December 1, 2013.
Call is known for her songs containing themes of geek culture, as well as her rise to popularity through the use of the Internet and social networking.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Marian Call Tracks
Sort by
I Wish I Were A Real Alaskan Girl
Marian Call
I Wish I Were A Real Alaskan Girl
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Marian Call Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist