Marian Call (born February 24, 1982 in Gig Harbor, Washington) is an American singer-songwriter based in Juneau, Alaska. Call has released three studio albums: Vanilla (2007), Got to Fly (2008), and Something Fierce (2011). In early 2013, she released her first live album, Marian Call: Live in Europe. A fifth album called Sketchbook was released on December 1, 2013.

Call is known for her songs containing themes of geek culture, as well as her rise to popularity through the use of the Internet and social networking.