Dan Caplen
1992-03-27
Dan Caplen Biography (Wikipedia)
Daniel Caplen (born 27 March 1992), better known as his stage name D/C or Dan Caplen, is a British R&B singer, songwriter and musician based in Brixton in London. He was educated at St Edmund's School Canterbury. He is signed to Atlantic Records UK and released his first track "Longing for You" on the label on 19 February 2016.
These Days (feat. Jess Glynne, Macklemore & Dan Caplen)
Rudimental
