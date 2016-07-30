LuomoBorn 16 September 1976
Luomo
Vladislav Delay is the most frequently used pseudonym of Sasu Ripatti (born 1976), a Finnish electronic musician. He has also recorded as Luomo, Sistol, Uusitalo, Conoco, and Ripatti, working in styles such as minimal techno, glitch, and house.
Spy (My Favorit Robot Dub)
Good Stuff (Nils Penner Remix)
Good Stuff
