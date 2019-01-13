Mr. Bloe
Mr. Bloe Biography (Wikipedia)
Mr. Bloe was the name given to the musicians who performed the single "Groovin' With Mr. Bloe", which was a hit in 1970 in the UK for Dick James Music (DJM). These included Harry Pitch or Ian Duck on harmonica, and Zack Laurence on piano.
