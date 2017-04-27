Brooklyn BounceFormed 1996
Brooklyn Bounce
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1996
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d0e2adbb-6b1c-4631-aa42-32462fdc2493
Brooklyn Bounce Biography (Wikipedia)
Brooklyn Bounce is one of several pseudonyms used by German trance producers Matthias Menck (Double M) and Dennis Bohn (Bonebreaker). They have also produced music under the names Mental Madness Productions and Beatbox feat. Rael. Menck and Bohn have created remixes of a wide array of artists, including Scooter and Kool & the Gang.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Brooklyn Bounce Tracks
Sort by
The Real Bass (Eats Remaster)
Brooklyn Bounce
The Real Bass (Eats Remaster)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Real Bass (Eats Remaster)
Last played on
Club Bizarre (Head Hunters & Noisecontrollers Remix)
Brooklyn Bounce
Club Bizarre (Head Hunters & Noisecontrollers Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Brooklyn Bounce Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist