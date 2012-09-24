The Lennon Sisters are an American vocal group initially made up of four sisters from a family that had six sisters in all, as well as five brothers. The original quartet consisted of: Dianne (born Dianne Barbara; aka DeeDee; December 1, 1939), Peggy (born Margaret Anne; April 8, 1941), Kathy (born Kathleen Mary; August 2, 1943), and Janet (born Janet Elizabeth; June 15, 1946). All 11 Lennon children were born in Los Angeles, California.

For thirteen years, from 1955 to 1968, the group appeared regularly on The Lawrence Welk Show, receiving union scale wages. In 1999, younger sister Mimi (born Miriam Theresa; October 16, 1955) replaced Peggy upon her retirement. Dianne has also since retired. The current line-up of the Lennon Sisters is now a trio consisting of Mimi, Janet and Kathy. They continue to tour around the country and appear annually with their Christmas show at The Andy Williams Moon River Theatre in Branson, Missouri.

The Lennon Sisters were 2001 inductees of the Vocal Group Hall of Fame.