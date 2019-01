Paul Randolph, aka "Randolph" is an American bass player, singer, songwriter, and producer from Detroit, Michigan. His musical style ranges from jazz, funk, soul, house, and electronica. He is best known as the vocalist for the German collective, Jazzanova. Randolph has performed with well-known musicians, including Tony Allen, Odetta, and Johnny Johnson.

