Paul Randolph
Paul Randolph
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d0df4fe8-fb77-4c39-a0e8-208dc6ff91e5
Paul Randolph Biography (Wikipedia)
Paul Randolph, aka "Randolph" is an American bass player, singer, songwriter, and producer from Detroit, Michigan. His musical style ranges from jazz, funk, soul, house, and electronica. He is best known as the vocalist for the German collective, Jazzanova. Randolph has performed with well-known musicians, including Tony Allen, Odetta, and Johnny Johnson.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Paul Randolph Tracks
Sort by
Alright! (feat. Paul Randolph)
Church Boy Lou
Alright! (feat. Paul Randolph)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Alright! (feat. Paul Randolph)
Performer
Last played on
Could You Be Me? (Theo's Ss Translation)
Kathy Kosins
Could You Be Me? (Theo's Ss Translation)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Could You Be Me? (Theo's Ss Translation)
Last played on
Mighty Dub (feat. Paul Randolph)
Zed Bias
Mighty Dub (feat. Paul Randolph)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br3yq.jpglink
Mighty Dub (feat. Paul Randolph)
Last played on
Let Me Show Ya (Henrik Schwarz Remix)
Jazzanova
Let Me Show Ya (Henrik Schwarz Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p064pwbs.jpglink
Let Me Show Ya (Henrik Schwarz Remix)
Last played on
Paul Randolph Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist