Bobo Stenson
1944-08-04
Bobo Stenson Biography (Wikipedia)
Bobo Stenson (born Bo Gustav Stenson, August 4, 1944) is a Swedish jazz pianist. The Bobo Stenson Trio, formed in collaboration with Anders Jormin (bass) and Jon Fält (drums), has been in existence for four decades.
Sleep safe and warm (from score for Rosemary's Baby)
Krzysztof Komeda
Sleep safe and warm (from score for Rosemary's Baby)
Sleep safe and warm (from score for Rosemary's Baby)
Polska Of Despair
Bobo Stenson
Polska Of Despair
Polska Of Despair
