DJ ScrewUS "screw" rap DJ/producer. Born 20 July 1971. Died 16 November 2000
DJ Screw
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1971-07-20
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d0dd58c4-ab66-41c4-9883-4f493ef6653f
DJ Screw Biography (Wikipedia)
Robert Earl Davis Jr. (July 20, 1971 – November 16, 2000), better known by his stage name DJ Screw, was an American hip hop DJ based in Houston, Texas, and best known as the creator of the now-famous chopped and screwed DJ technique. He was a central and influential figure in the Houston hip hop community and was the leader of Houston's Screwed Up Click.
Davis released over 200 mixtapes and was recognized as an innovator mostly on a regional level until his death of codeine overdose in 2000. His legacy was discovered by a wider audience around 2005, and has gone on to influence a wide variety of artists.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
DJ Screw Tracks
Sort by
Leanin'
DJ Screw
Leanin'
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Leanin'
Last played on
Sunny Day
DJ Screw
Sunny Day
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sunny Day
Last played on
DJ Screw Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist