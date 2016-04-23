Alyn ShiptonBorn 24 November 1953
Alyn Shipton
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1953-11-24
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d0dd1ad7-2e38-45c9-a3fe-0be6e7e9557a
Alyn Shipton Biography (Wikipedia)
Alyn Shipton (born 24 November 1953) is an English jazz author, presenter, critic, and jazz bassist.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Alyn Shipton Tracks
Sort by
Shake It and Break It (Weary Blues)
Wendell Brunious
Shake It and Break It (Weary Blues)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Shake It and Break It (Weary Blues)
Last played on
Just a Little While to Stay Here
Wendell Brunious
Just a Little While to Stay Here
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Just a Little While to Stay Here
Last played on
Sugar Blues
Butch Thompson
Sugar Blues
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sugar Blues
Last played on
Outer Drive / Swinging At The Copper Rail
Martin Wheatley
Outer Drive / Swinging At The Copper Rail
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhyb.jpglink
Outer Drive / Swinging At The Copper Rail
Composer
Last played on
Creole Love Call
Herb Hall
Creole Love Call
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Creole Love Call
Last played on
Painting The Clouds with Sunshine
Ray Smith, Alyn Shipton, Bruce Bakewell, Ken Colyer, Ken Colyer's Jazzmen, Colin Bowden, Bill Stotesbury & Mike Sherbourne
Painting The Clouds with Sunshine
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Painting The Clouds with Sunshine
Last played on
Back to artist