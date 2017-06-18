Wolfgang HelbichBorn 8 April 1943. Died 8 April 2013
Wolfgang Helbich
1943-04-08
Wolfgang Helbich Biography (Wikipedia)
Wolfgang Helbich (8 April 1943 – 8 April 2013) was a German church musician, a choral conductor and academic. He was the founder of the Alsfelder Vokalensemble and served as their conductor for decades, a group that toured internationally and received awards for their recordings. After retiring as a church musician, he also conducted the Bremer RathsChor.
Wolfgang Helbich Tracks
Magnificat in C
Georg Philipp Telemann
Magnificat in C
Magnificat in C
Ensemble
Orchestra
Last played on
Madrigal: Ove d’altra montagna
Orlande de Lassus
Madrigal: Ove d’altra montagna
Madrigal: Ove d’altra montagna
Ensemble
Last played on
Madrigal: Al dolce suon’
Orlande de Lassus
Madrigal: Al dolce suon’
Madrigal: Al dolce suon’
Ensemble
Last played on
Uns ist ein Kind Geoboren (Unto us a child is born) [formerly attributed to J S Bach as BWV 142]
Henning Voss, Ralph Grobe, Alsfelder Vokalensemble, Johann Kuhnau, Wolfgang Helbich, Dorothee Mields & Henning Kaiser
Uns ist ein Kind Geoboren (Unto us a child is born) [formerly attributed to J S Bach as BWV 142]
Motet Nun danket alle Gott, BWV Anh 164 (feat. Johann Christoph Altnikol & Alsfelder Vokalensemble)
Wolfgang Helbich
Motet Nun danket alle Gott, BWV Anh 164 (feat. Johann Christoph Altnikol & Alsfelder Vokalensemble)
Motet Nun danket alle Gott, BWV Anh 164 (feat. Johann Christoph Altnikol & Alsfelder Vokalensemble)
Last played on
Siehe, es hat uberwunden der Lowe: Behold, the Lion has triumphed
George PhilippTelemann, Steintor Barock Bremen, Wolfgang Helbich, Alsfelder Vokalensemble, Johanna Koslowsky, Kai Wessel & Phillip Langshaw
Siehe, es hat uberwunden der Lowe: Behold, the Lion has triumphed
Siehe, es hat uberwunden der Lowe: Behold, the Lion has triumphed
Performer
Last played on
