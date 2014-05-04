YetiLibertines bassist John Hassall's new band.
Yeti
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d0d33317-df56-4a3f-8ee7-0e38dbb5b42f
Yeti Biography (Wikipedia)
Yeti were an English rock band, founded in 2004 by John Hassall, of The Libertines. Hassall met Brendan Kersey, Andrew Deian and Mark Underwood (formerly Harmony Williams) through mutual friends, and the line-up was completed when drummer Graham Blacow responded to a classified advertisement. The band is based in North London.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Yeti Tracks
Sort by
Never Lose Your Sense Of Wonder
Yeti
Never Lose Your Sense Of Wonder
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Never Lose Your Sense Of Wonder
Last played on
Yeti Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist