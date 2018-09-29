Shelley PlimptonBorn 27 February 1947
Shelley Plimpton
1947-02-27
Shelley Plimpton Biography (Wikipedia)
Shelley Plimpton (born February 27, 1947) is an American former actress and Broadway performer. She is perhaps best known for originating the role of Crissy in the off-Broadway production of Hair, a role she resumed when the production moved to Broadway in 1968. She is the mother of actress Martha Plimpton.
Shelley Plimpton Tracks
Frank Mills
Shelley Plimpton
Frank Mills
Frank Mills
