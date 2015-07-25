Bill Cole
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d0ce4000-e358-4c3c-a870-112872eca5b4
Bill Cole Tracks
Sort by
Wandering
Ken Colyer
Wandering
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Wandering
Last played on
St. Philip Street Breakdown
George Lewis
St. Philip Street Breakdown
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
St. Philip Street Breakdown
Performer
Last played on
Bill Cole Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist