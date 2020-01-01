Teenage FilmstarsFormed 1979
Teenage Filmstars
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.31.1/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1979
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d0cc551f-c371-43ec-a482-4f5d6e02ba4a
Teenage Filmstars Biography (Wikipedia)
Teenage Filmstars were an English post-punk, psychedelic band, formed in 1979 by Edward Ball, Daniel Treacy and Joseph Foster. The band segued into The Times in 1980, re-appearing on Creation Records in 1992.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Teenage Filmstars Tracks
Sort by
Back to artist