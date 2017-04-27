Jimmy CobbUS jazz drummer. Born 20 January 1929
Jimmy Cobb
1929-01-20
Jimmy Cobb Biography (Wikipedia)
Wilbur James Cobb (born January 20, 1929) is an American jazz drummer.
Jimmy Cobb Tracks
Concierto de Aranjuez (2nd mvt)
Joaquín Rodrigo
Concierto de Aranjuez (2nd mvt)
Concierto de Aranjuez (2nd mvt)
Last played on
Naima
Coltrane
Naima
Naima
Last played on
Impressions
WES MONTGOMERY, The Wynton Kelly Trio, WES MONTGOMERY, Paul Chambers & Jimmy Cobb
Impressions
Impressions
Last played on
Sketches of Spain
Ernie Royal
Sketches of Spain
Sketches of Spain
Last played on
I Can't Give You Anything But Love
Earl Bostic
I Can't Give You Anything But Love
I Can't Give You Anything But Love
Last played on
I Thought About You
Jimmy Cobb
I Thought About You
I Thought About You
Blue in Green
Paul Chambers, Cannonball Adderley, Miles Davis, John Coltrane, Bill Evans & Jimmy Cobb
Blue in Green
Blue in Green
Spring is Here
Paul Chamber, Red Garland, John Coltrane, Jimmy Cobb & Wilbur Harden
Spring is Here
Spring is Here
Flamenco Sketches
Paul Chambers, Cannonball Adderley, Miles Davis, John Coltrane, Bill Evans & Jimmy Cobb
Flamenco Sketches
Flamenco Sketches
On Green Dolphin Street
Miles Davis, Julian Cannonball Adderley, John Coltrane,, Bill Evans, Paul Chambers,Jimmy Cobb, Bronisław Kaper & Ned Washington
On Green Dolphin Street
On Green Dolphin Street
Naima
John Coltrane
Naima
Naima
Blue In Green
Miles Davis
Blue In Green
Blue In Green
