Tina Dico (born Tina Dickow Danielsen on 14 October 1977) is a Danish singer-songwriter. She founded her own record label and releases her music independently, enjoying large success with her albums in her home country as well as critical acclaim across Europe. She is inspired by artists such as Tracy Chapman, Bob Dylan and Leonard Cohen.

In Denmark she performs both under her real name, Tina Dickow, and under the adopted name Tina Dico as well.