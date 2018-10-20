Tina DickowBorn 14 October 1977
Tina Dickow
1977-10-14
Tina Dickow Biography (Wikipedia)
Tina Dico (born Tina Dickow Danielsen on 14 October 1977) is a Danish singer-songwriter. She founded her own record label and releases her music independently, enjoying large success with her albums in her home country as well as critical acclaim across Europe. She is inspired by artists such as Tracy Chapman, Bob Dylan and Leonard Cohen.
In Denmark she performs both under her real name, Tina Dickow, and under the adopted name Tina Dico as well.
Tina Dickow Tracks
Not Even Close
Tina Dickow
Not Even Close
Not Even Close
Moon To Let
Tina Dickow
Moon To Let
Moon To Let
Whispers
Tina Dickow
Whispers
Whispers
Someone You Love
Tina Dickow
Someone You Love
Someone You Love
Old Friends
Tina Dickow
Old Friends
Old Friends
As Far As Love Goes
Tina Dickow
As Far As Love Goes
As Far As Love Goes
Room with a View
Tina Dickow
Room with a View
Room with a View
