Battle Beast is a Finnish heavy metal / power metal band established in Helsinki in 2005. The initial line-up consisted of guitarists, Juuso Soinio, Anton Kabanen and drummer Pyry Vikki, who were high school friends. The rest of the original line-up, lead singer Nitte Valo, bassist Eero Sipilä and keyboardist Janne Björkroth, joined the band after auditions.