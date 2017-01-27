Battle BeastFormed 2008
Battle Beast
2008
Battle Beast Biography (Wikipedia)
Battle Beast is a Finnish heavy metal / power metal band established in Helsinki in 2005. The initial line-up consisted of guitarists, Juuso Soinio, Anton Kabanen and drummer Pyry Vikki, who were high school friends. The rest of the original line-up, lead singer Nitte Valo, bassist Eero Sipilä and keyboardist Janne Björkroth, joined the band after auditions.
Familiar Hell
King For A Day
