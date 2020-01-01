Julia PerryBorn 25 March 1924. Died 29 April 1979
Julia Perry
1924-03-25
Julia Perry Biography (Wikipedia)
Julia Amanda Perry (25 March 1924 – 25 April 1979) was an American classical composer and teacher who combined European classical and neo-classical training with her African-American heritage.
