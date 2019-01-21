Kali UchisBorn 17 July 1993
Kali Uchis
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p049qv68.jpg
1993-07-17
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d0c7656d-8169-4f77-9dbe-b8f24e40105d
Kali Uchis Biography (Wikipedia)
Karly-Marina Loaiza (born July 17, 1994), known professionally as Kali Uchis, is a Colombian-American singer and songwriter. She debuted in the music industry with her 2012 mixtape, Drunken Babble, which was described as "genre-defying". She released her first EP, Por Vida, in 2015 to further recognition. Her debut studio album, Isolation, was released in 2018 to widespread acclaim.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Kali Uchis Performances & Interviews
- Later's 25th anniversary - the best bitshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05h1wj9.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05h1wj9.jpg2017-09-23T20:22:00.000ZHighlights from Later… with Jools Holland’s 25th anniversary celebrations at the Royal Albert Hall.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05gzf5b
Later's 25th anniversary - the best bits
Kali Uchis Tracks
Sort by
After The Storm (feat. Tyler, the Creator & Bootsy Collins)
Kali Uchis
After The Storm (feat. Tyler, the Creator & Bootsy Collins)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049qv68.jpglink
After The Storm (feat. Tyler, the Creator & Bootsy Collins)
Last played on
Get You (feat. Kali Uchis)
Daniel Caesar
Get You (feat. Kali Uchis)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05yrxg0.jpglink
Get You (feat. Kali Uchis)
Last played on
See You Again (feat. Kali Uchis)
Tyler, the Creator
See You Again (feat. Kali Uchis)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4j7.jpglink
See You Again (feat. Kali Uchis)
Last played on
Ridin Round (Oshi Remix) (feat. Tory Lanez)
Kali Uchis
Ridin Round (Oshi Remix) (feat. Tory Lanez)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049qv68.jpglink
Ridin Round (Oshi Remix) (feat. Tory Lanez)
Last played on
Nuestro Planeta (feat. Reykon)
Kali Uchis
Nuestro Planeta (feat. Reykon)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049qv68.jpglink
Nuestro Planeta (feat. Reykon)
Last played on
Just A Stranger
Kali Uchis
Just A Stranger
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049qv68.jpglink
Just A Stranger
Last played on
After The Storm (Radio 1 Session,10th July 2018)
Kali Uchis
After The Storm (Radio 1 Session,10th July 2018)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049qv68.jpglink
Just A Stranger (feat. Steve Lacey)
Kali Uchis
Just A Stranger (feat. Steve Lacey)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049qv68.jpglink
Just A Stranger (feat. Steve Lacey)
Last played on
Kanye West Mashup / Cover (Radio 1 Session,10th July 2018)
Kali Uchis
Kanye West Mashup / Cover (Radio 1 Session,10th July 2018)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049qv68.jpglink
Tomorrow
Kali Uchis
Tomorrow
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049qv68.jpglink
Tomorrow
Last played on
Paranoid (Radio 1 Session, 10 July 2018)
Kali Uchis
Paranoid (Radio 1 Session, 10 July 2018)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049qv68.jpglink
Just A Stranger (Radio 1 Session, 10 July 2018)
Kali Uchis
Just A Stranger (Radio 1 Session, 10 July 2018)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049qv68.jpglink
Your Teeth In My Neck
Kali Uchis
Your Teeth In My Neck
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049qv68.jpglink
Your Teeth In My Neck
Last played on
Ridin Round (feat. Tory Lanez)
Kali Uchis
Ridin Round (feat. Tory Lanez)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03f0hnh.jpglink
Ridin Round (feat. Tory Lanez)
Last played on
In My Dreams
Kali Uchis
In My Dreams
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049qv68.jpglink
In My Dreams
Last played on
Miami (1Xtra Session, 12th June 2017)
Kali Uchis
Miami (1Xtra Session, 12th June 2017)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049qv68.jpglink
Miami (1Xtra Session, 12th June 2017)
Last played on
What They Say (1Xtra Session, 12th June 2017)
Kali Uchis
What They Say (1Xtra Session, 12th June 2017)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049qv68.jpglink
Playlists featuring Kali Uchis
Back to artist