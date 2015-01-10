Irina BjörklundBorn 7 February 1973
Irina Björklund
1973-02-07
Irina Björklund Biography (Wikipedia)
Irina Felicia Björklund (born 7 February 1973) is a Finnish actress and singer.
Irina Björklund Tracks
Tout Vu
Ton Mariage
LAutomne
Le Rève Bleu
