Northern Cree, also known as the Northern Cree Singers, is a powwow and Round Dance drum and singing group, based in Maskwacis, Alberta, Canada.

They have been nominated for six Grammy Awards and nominated for two Juno Awards. In 2017, the Singers, along with founder Randy Wood and Tanya Tagaq, won a Juno Award for Classical Album of the Year – Large Ensemble for the album Going Home Star.

Formed in 1980 (or 1982) by Randy Wood, with brothers Charlie and Earl Wood of the Saddle Lake Cree Nation (Plains Indian music), members originate from the Treaty 6 area. These include Ferlin McGillvary, Steve Wood, Joel Wood, as well as Conan Yellowbird. The group, or their music, has been described as, "passionate," "exciting," "energetic," "energizing," "attention-grabbing," "arresting," "hypnotic," "intense," and, "remarkably unified and powerful." They are, "regarded as one of the best acts in modern Native American powwow music," and are "one of the most respected pow-wow groups in North America," or in the world.