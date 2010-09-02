David Karsten DanielsBorn 20 August 1979
David Karsten Daniels
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1979-08-20
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d0b6f38b-f2f3-4f31-bedd-e9520cdaab83
David Karsten Daniels Biography (Wikipedia)
David Karsten Daniels is an American singer-songwriter with an affinity for "slow-creeping songs that, once at full power, are like nothing else". His recordings are typically combinations of many styles of music sitting underneath lyrics that tend to explore life, death, family, religion, change and the natural world.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
David Karsten Daniels Tracks
Sort by
Smoke
David Karsten Daniels
Smoke
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Smoke
Last played on
The Funeral Bell
David Karsten Daniels
The Funeral Bell
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Funeral Bell
Last played on
Fight The Big Bull
David Karsten Daniels
Fight The Big Bull
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fight The Big Bull
Last played on
All Things Are Current Found
David Karsten Daniels
All Things Are Current Found
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
All Things Are Current Found
Last played on
Though All The Fates
David Karsten Daniels
Though All The Fates
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Though All The Fates
Last played on
David Karsten Daniels Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist