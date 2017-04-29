Heinrich SchlusnusBorn 6 August 1888. Died 19 June 1952
Heinrich Schlusnus
1888-08-06
Heinrich Schlusnus Biography (Wikipedia)
Heinrich Schlusnus (6 August 1888 – 18 June 1952) was Germany's foremost lyric baritone of the period between World War I and World War II. He sang opera and lieder with equal distinction.
Caro Mio Ben
