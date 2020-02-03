The Jasper String Quartet is a professional string quartet based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Currently the Ensemble in Residence at Temple University's Center for Gifted Young Musicians, the quartet was previously the Quartet in Residence at Oberlin Conservatory (from 2010-2012). Formed in 2004 while its members were in school at Oberlin Conservatory, the quartet completed string quartet master's programs at Rice University (2006-2008) and Yale University (2008-2010). The group's primary mentors are James Dunham, Norman Fischer and the Tokyo String Quartet. In 2010, they joined the roster of Astral Artists.

The Jasper String Quartet received Chamber Music America's prestigious Cleveland Quartet Award in 2012. In 2015, they commissioned and performed the premiere of Aaron Jay Kernis' 3rd String Quartet "River". The piece was commissioned for the quartet by a consortium of presenters including the Caramoor Center for Music and the Arts, Chamber Music Northwest, Chamber Music Monterey Bay, Carnegie Hall, Classic Chamber Concerts of Naples, FL and Wigmore Hall. Funding was also provided by the Chamber Music America Classical Commissioning Program, with generous funding provided by The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation, and the Chamber Music America Endowment Fund.