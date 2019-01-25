Vincent RoseBorn 13 June 1880. Died 20 May 1944
Vincent Rose
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1880-06-13
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d0b3a8d3-806b-4362-b2e6-944e4729c3b6
Vincent Rose Biography (Wikipedia)
Vincent Rose (né Vincenzo Cacioppo; 13 June 1880 Palermo, Italy – 20 May 1944 Rockville Centre, New York) was an Italian-born American violinist, pianist, composer, and bandleader.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Vincent Rose Tracks
Sort by
Thankful
Vincent Rose
Thankful
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Thankful
Last played on
I Want Your Lovin'
Vincent Rose
I Want Your Lovin'
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Want Your Lovin'
Last played on
All Night
Vincent Rose
All Night
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
All Night
Last played on
All Night Long
Vincent Rose
All Night Long
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
All Night Long
Last played on
Blueberry Hill
Fats Domino
Blueberry Hill
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqq5f.jpglink
Blueberry Hill
Last played on
Back to artist