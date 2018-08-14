Harry BradleyIrish flute player. Born 1974
Harry Bradley
1974
Harry Bradley Biography (Wikipedia)
Harry Bradley (born 1974 in Belfast, Northern Ireland) is an Irish flute player.
Harry Bradley Tracks
The Walls of Liscarrol/ The Castle Bar Races
Harry Bradley
The Walls of Liscarrol/ The Castle Bar Races
Double Jigs: The Further The Deeper / I Was Born For Sport
Harry Bradley
Double Jigs: The Further The Deeper / I Was Born For Sport
Double Jigs: The Further The Deeper / I Was Born For Sport
The Bad Turn/Parsons
Harry Bradley
The Bad Turn/Parsons
The Bad Turn/Parsons
Highland / Captain Kelly's
Harry Bradley
Highland / Captain Kelly's
Highland / Captain Kelly's
An Chuilfhionn March / Green Grow The Rushes O
Paul O'Shaughnessy
An Chuilfhionn March / Green Grow The Rushes O
An Chuilfhionn March / Green Grow The Rushes O
Tommy Gunns & Dermy Diamonds
Harry Bradley
Tommy Gunns & Dermy Diamonds
Lovley Molly/The Boys of Portaferry
Harry Bradley
Lovley Molly/The Boys of Portaferry
An Chuilfhionn March / Green Grow The Rushes O
Harry Bradley
An Chuilfhionn March / Green Grow The Rushes O
An Chuilfhionn March / Green Grow The Rushes O
Sligo Reel, The Boy on the Mountain, Bad turns & Horse Shoe Bends
Harry Bradley
Sligo Reel, The Boy on the Mountain, Bad turns & Horse Shoe Bends
The Pretty Girl Milking Her cow
Harry Bradley
The Pretty Girl Milking Her cow
The Pretty Girl Milking Her cow
The First of May, The Wrens
Harry Bradley
The First of May, The Wrens
The First of May, The Wrens
Reels: George White's/The Hut In The Bog
Harry Bradley
Reels: George White's/The Hut In The Bog
Reels: George White's/The Hut In The Bog
DOUBLE JIGS: THE FURTHER THE DEEPER/I WAS BORN FOR SPORT
Harry Bradley
DOUBLE JIGS: THE FURTHER THE DEEPER/I WAS BORN FOR SPORT
DOUBLE JIGS: THE FURTHER THE DEEPER/I WAS BORN FOR SPORT
JOHN DOHERTY'S/JOSIE BYRNES
Harry Bradley
JOHN DOHERTY'S/JOSIE BYRNES
JOHN DOHERTY'S/JOSIE BYRNES
The Wounded Hussar
Harry Bradley
The Wounded Hussar
The Wounded Hussar
SLIDE AND SINGLE JIG: KELLEHER'S / BAITHEADH BHRIOCLAIS
Harry Bradley
SLIDE AND SINGLE JIG: KELLEHER'S / BAITHEADH BHRIOCLAIS
SLIDE AND SINGLE JIG: KELLEHER'S / BAITHEADH BHRIOCLAIS
My love is but a lassie / Bonaparte crossing the rhine
Harry Bradley
My love is but a lassie / Bonaparte crossing the rhine
Tom Morrison/Charlie O'Neill / Polkas
Harry Bradley
Tom Morrison/Charlie O'Neill / Polkas
Tom Morrison/Charlie O'Neill / Polkas
HOP JIGS: I'LL CURL MY HAIR AND CURL IT/THE FOXHUNTER'S (feat. Pat O'Shaughnessy)
Harry Bradley
HOP JIGS: I'LL CURL MY HAIR AND CURL IT/THE FOXHUNTER'S (feat. Pat O'Shaughnessy)
HOP JIGS: I'LL CURL MY HAIR AND CURL IT/THE FOXHUNTER'S (feat. Pat O'Shaughnessy)
Slide And Single Jig: Kelleher's / Baitheadh Bhrioclais
Harry Bradley
Slide And Single Jig: Kelleher's / Baitheadh Bhrioclais
Double Jigs: The Further The Deeper/I Was Born For Sport
Harry Bradley
Double Jigs: The Further The Deeper/I Was Born For Sport
The London Clog / The Cuckoo
Harry Bradley
The London Clog / The Cuckoo
The London Clog / The Cuckoo
Ballroom Favourite/Belle Of The Ball
Harry Bradley
Ballroom Favourite/Belle Of The Ball
Ballroom Favourite/Belle Of The Ball
The Visit to Ireland/The Tongs by The Fire
Harry Bradley
The Visit to Ireland/The Tongs by The Fire
Pretty maid Milking her Cow
Harry Bradley
Pretty maid Milking her Cow
Pretty maid Milking her Cow
Green Blanket
Harry Bradley
Green Blanket
Green Blanket
The green blanket / buachallin bui
Harry Bradley
The green blanket / buachallin bui
The green blanket / buachallin bui
Repeal the Union / Bean Phaidin
Harry Bradley
Repeal the Union / Bean Phaidin
Repeal the Union / Bean Phaidin
