Martha and the MuffinsCanadian rock band. Formed 1977
Martha and the Muffins
1977
Martha and the Muffins Biography
Martha and the Muffins are a Canadian rock band, active from 1977 to the present. Although they only had one major international hit single "Echo Beach" under their original band name, they had a number of hits in their native Canada, and the core members of the band also charted in Canada and internationally as M + M.
Echo Beach
