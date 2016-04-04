Charlie RyanCountry artist. Born 19 December 1915. Died 16 February 2008
Charlie Ryan
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1915-12-19
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d0a25954-d563-4eac-b5b4-7613574d64c7
Charlie Ryan Biography (Wikipedia)
Charles Ryan (December 19, 1915 in Graceville, Minnesota – February 16, 2008 in Spokane, Washington) was an American singer and songwriter, best known for co-writing and first recording the rockabilly hit single "Hot Rod Lincoln".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Charlie Ryan Tracks
Sort by
Hot Rod Guitar
Charlie Ryan
Hot Rod Guitar
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hot Rod Guitar
Last played on
Hot Rod Race
Charlie Ryan
Hot Rod Race
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hot Rod Race
Last played on
Charlie Ryan Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist