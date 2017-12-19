Afel BocoumBorn 1955
Afel Bocoum
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1955
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d09eb662-bd34-4837-9e74-21afcd5373e3
Afel Bocoum Biography (Wikipedia)
Afel Bocoum (born 1955) is a musician from Mali, noted as a singer and guitarist. He began his career as a member of Ali Farka Touré's group ASCO, and Toure is often regarded as his mentor. Both men come from the town of Niafunke on the River Niger, and are members of the Sonrai people. Bocoum is an agricultural advisor by profession.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Afel Bocoum Tracks
Sort by
Jeeny
Afel Bocoum
Jeeny
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Jeeny
Last played on
Yarabitala
Afel Bocoum
Yarabitala
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Yarabitala
Last played on
Njanju Warde
Kimsy Bocoum, Afel Bocoum & Hamma Sankaré
Njanju Warde
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Njanju Warde
Last played on
Fafaye Yo
Afel Bocoum
Fafaye Yo
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fafaye Yo
Last played on
Politique
Afel Bocoum
Politique
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Politique
Last played on
Alasidi
Afel Bocoum
Alasidi
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Alasidi
Last played on
Jeeny
Afel Boucoum & Afel Boucoum
Jeeny
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Jeeny
Composer
Performer
Last played on
Ijoyo
Afel Bocoum
Ijoyo
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ijoyo
Last played on
Bambarare
Afel Bocoum
Bambarare
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bambarare
Last played on
Afel Bocoum Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist