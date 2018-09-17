George JacksonUS soul songwriter/vocalist. Born 12 March 1945. Died 14 April 2013
George Jackson
1945-03-12
George Jackson Biography (Wikipedia)
George Henry Jackson (March 12, 1945 – April 14, 2013) was an American blues, rhythm & blues, rock and soul songwriter and singer. His prominence was as a prolific and skilled songwriter; he wrote or co-wrote many hit songs for other musicians, including "Down Home Blues," "One Bad Apple", "Old Time Rock and Roll" and "The Only Way Is Up". As a southern soul singer he recorded fifteen singles between 1963 and 1985, with some success.
George Jackson Tracks
Aretha Sing One For Me
George Jackson
Aretha Sing One For Me
Aretha Sing One For Me
Find 'Em, Fool 'Em And Forget 'Em
George Jackson
Find 'Em, Fool 'Em And Forget 'Em
Find 'Em, Fool 'Em And Forget 'Em
Double Lovin'
George Jackson
Double Lovin'
Double Lovin'
3-F Blues (Find 'Em, Fool 'Em And Forget 'Em)
George Jackson
3-F Blues (Find 'Em, Fool 'Em And Forget 'Em)
Greedy Over You
George Jackson
Greedy Over You
Greedy Over You
