Juan d'Arienzo (December 14, 1900 – January 14, 1976) was an Argentine tango musician, also known as "El Rey del Compás" (King of the Beat). He was a violinist, band leader, and composer.

He was son of Italian immigrants and used more modern arrangements and instrumentation; his popular group produced hundreds of recordings.

His first memorable performance was in 1919 at the Nacional theater during the comic play by Alberto Novión, El cabaret Montmartre.

He received the nickname Rey del Compás (Rhythm King) at a Florida cabaret when he replaced Fresedo by Príncipe Cubano, because of the style he had. He said: "Mine was always a tough orchestra, with a very swinging, much nervous, vibrant beat. And it was that way because tango, for me, has three things: beat, impact and nuances. An orchestra ought to have, above all, life. That is why mine lasted more than fifty years. And when the Prince gave me that title I thought that it was OK, that he was right."

His music is played often at milongas in Buenos Aires.