L.T.D. US R&B/soul group, Love, Togetherness and Devotion. Formed 1968. Disbanded 1981
L.T.D.
1968
L.T.D. Biography (Wikipedia)
L.T.D. is an American R&B/funk band best known for their 1977 hit single, "(Every Time I Turn Around) Back in Love Again" and "Holding On (When Love Is Gone)", as well as their many ballads, such as "Love Ballad", "We Both Deserve Each Other's Love", and "Where Did We Go Wrong?".
L.T.D. Tracks
(Every Time I Turn Around) Back In Love Again
L.T.D.
(Every Time I Turn Around) Back In Love Again
Love Ballad
L.T.D.
Love Ballad
Love Ballad
We Both Deserve Each Others Love
L.T.D.
We Both Deserve Each Others Love
We Both Deserve Each Others Love
Back In Love
L.T.D.
Back In Love
Back In Love
Love To The World (Kon Edit)
L.T.D.
Love To The World (Kon Edit)
Love To The World (Kon Edit)
Love To The World (Joey Negro Mizell Magic Mix)
L.T.D.
Love To The World (Joey Negro Mizell Magic Mix)
Back In Love Again
L.T.D.
Back In Love Again
Back In Love Again
Don'tcha Know
L.T.D.
Don'tcha Know
Don'tcha Know
Concentrate On You
L.T.D.
Concentrate On You
Concentrate On You
Holding On (When Love Has Gone)
LTD
Holding On (When Love Has Gone)
Holding On (When Love Has Gone)
Where Did We Go Wrong
L.T.D.
Where Did We Go Wrong
Where Did We Go Wrong
Love To The World Prayer
L.T.D.
Love To The World Prayer
Love To The World Prayer
(Every Time I Turn Around) Back In Love Again (Make it Funky Edit)
L.T.D.
(Every Time I Turn Around) Back In Love Again (Make it Funky Edit)
Kickin' back
L.T.D.
Kickin' back
Kickin' back
L.T.D. Links
