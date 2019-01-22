Sirach Charles (born 31 October 1987), better known by his stage name Angel, is an English singer-songwriter, rapper and record producer from West London, England. His single "Go In, Go Hard", featuring vocals from English rapper Wretch 32, was released on 18 March 2012. The song reached number 41 on the UK Singles Chart. The following single, "Wonderful", performed better commercially, peaking at number nine on the UK Singles chart and topping the UK R&B Chart.