AngelUK singer‐songwriter and producer Sirach Charles. Born 31 October 1987
Angel
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p02j7f0t.jpg
1987-10-31
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d08b68b3-2717-464f-9948-8bee498b0519
Angel Biography (Wikipedia)
Sirach Charles (born 31 October 1987), better known by his stage name Angel, is an English singer-songwriter, rapper and record producer from West London, England. His single "Go In, Go Hard", featuring vocals from English rapper Wretch 32, was released on 18 March 2012. The song reached number 41 on the UK Singles Chart. The following single, "Wonderful", performed better commercially, peaking at number nine on the UK Singles chart and topping the UK R&B Chart.
Angel Performances & Interviews
- Angel chats to CJ Beatzhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01n47b2.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01n47b2.jpg2013-12-10T13:00:00.000ZAngel drops by the studio to speak to CJ Beatz about his new single Us.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01n47gp
Angel chats to CJ Beatz
- Wretch 32 and Angel on being signed to a labelhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p016p1kr.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p016p1kr.jpg2013-03-21T16:33:00.000ZWretch 32 and Angel give their insights on the differences between being signed and being independenthttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p016p1m8
Wretch 32 and Angel on being signed to a label
Angel Tracks
Sort by
Wonderful
Angel
Wonderful
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bv3b9.jpglink
Wonderful
Last played on
Get With You (feat. Rich Homie Quan)
Angel
Get With You (feat. Rich Homie Quan)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04m9ggj.jpglink
Get With You (feat. Rich Homie Quan)
Last played on
Take You Home
Angel
Take You Home
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05l5x9f.jpglink
Take You Home
Last played on
Don't Like It (feat. Stormzy)
Angel
Don't Like It (feat. Stormzy)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02j7f1m.jpglink
Don't Like It (feat. Stormzy)
Last played on
Hi Grade
Angel
Hi Grade
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04ymbd4.jpglink
Hi Grade
Last played on
On The Low (feat. Eric Bellinger & Wretch 32)
Angel
On The Low (feat. Eric Bellinger & Wretch 32)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02f1h5k.jpglink
On The Low (feat. Eric Bellinger & Wretch 32)
Last played on
Leyla (feat. Fuse ODG)
Angel
Leyla (feat. Fuse ODG)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02wnrr5.jpglink
Leyla (feat. Fuse ODG)
Last played on
Take My Number (feat. Angel)
Yungen
Take My Number (feat. Angel)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03zhlfl.jpglink
Take My Number (feat. Angel)
Last played on
T.I.N.A. (feat. Angel)
Fuse ODG
T.I.N.A. (feat. Angel)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02746km.pnglink
T.I.N.A. (feat. Angel)
Last played on
Playlists featuring Angel
Past BBC Events
Live Lounge: Angel
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/enwv2m
BBC Broadcasting House
2015-02-11T14:44:06
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p02jrth5.jpg
11
Feb
2015
Live Lounge: Angel
BBC Broadcasting House
Live Lounge: Angel
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ezwbj5
BBC Broadcasting House
2014-01-31T14:44:06
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p01rjb28.jpg
31
Jan
2014
Live Lounge: Angel
BBC Broadcasting House
BBC Introducing Masterclass: 2013
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ez8g9r/acts/a952fx
London
2013-03-21T14:44:06
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p00v7vgn.jpg
21
Mar
2013
BBC Introducing Masterclass: 2013
12:00
London
