The Bird and the Bee (stylized as the bird and the bee) is an American indie pop musical duo from Los Angeles, consisting of Inara George ("the bird") and Greg Kurstin ("the bee"). Kurstin—a five time Grammy Award winning producer and multi-instrumentalist who has worked with artists such as Sia, Kylie Minogue, Little Boots, Ladyhawke, Lily Allen, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Beck, Barenaked Ladies, The Flaming Lips, Foo Fighters and Red Hot Chili Peppers—is also a member of the band Geggy Tah. George and Kurstin met while the two were working on her debut album and they decided to collaborate on a jazz-influenced electropop project. Their debut EP, Again and Again and Again and Again, was released on October 31, 2006, followed by their self-titled debut album on January 23, 2007.