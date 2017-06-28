John NewmarkBorn 12 June 1904. Died 14 October 1991
John Newmark
1904-06-12
John Newmark Tracks
Frauenliebe und -leben, Op.42
Robert Schumann
Frauenliebe und -leben, Op.42
Frauenliebe und -leben, Op.42
Toccata in the style of Frescobaldi
Gaspar Cassadó
Toccata in the style of Frescobaldi
Toccata in the style of Frescobaldi
Spring Rhapsody
Jean Coulthard
Spring Rhapsody
Spring Rhapsody
