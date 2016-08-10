Trad LadsFormed 1990
Trad Lads
1990
Trad Lads Tracks
Reels: The Crib Of Perches/The Red Haired Lass/Miss Thornton's
Trad Lads
The Doting Old Man
Thomas McCarthy
The Doting Old Man
Performer
Last played on
Up in the Morning
Trad Lads
Up in the Morning
Lyricist
Last played on
Mo Li Hua (Jasmine Flower)
Li Qian & Trad Lads
Mo Li Hua (Jasmine Flower)
Performer
Last played on
Jasmine Flower
Trad Lads
Jasmine Flower
Performer
Last played on
The crib of perches
Trad Lads
The crib of perches
Last played on
