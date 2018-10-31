Vic MizzyBorn 9 January 1916. Died 17 October 2009
Vic Mizzy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1916-01-09
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d085bdaa-9640-4e49-a202-da341f20e165
Vic Mizzy Biography (Wikipedia)
Victor Mizzy (January 9, 1916 – October 17, 2009) was an American composer for television and movies whose best-known works are the themes to the 1960s television sitcoms Green Acres and The Addams Family. Mizzy also wrote top-20 songs from the 1930s to 1940s.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Vic Mizzy Tracks
Sort by
The Addams Family (Main Title)
Vic Mizzy
The Addams Family (Main Title)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Addams Family - Main Theme
Vic Mizzy
The Addams Family - Main Theme
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Addams Family - Main Theme
Performer
Last played on
The Addams Family Theme
Vic Mizzy
The Addams Family Theme
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Addams Family Theme
Last played on
The Addams Family
Vic Mizzy
The Addams Family
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Addams Family
Last played on
Addams Family Theme
Vic Mizzy
Addams Family Theme
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Addams Family Theme
Performer
Last played on
The Addams Family Theme (Halloween Breaks Mix)
Vic Mizzy
The Addams Family Theme (Halloween Breaks Mix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Vic Mizzy Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist