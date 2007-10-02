Stanford RobinsonBorn 5 July 1904. Died 25 October 1984
Stanford Robinson
1904-07-05
Stanford Robinson Biography (Wikipedia)
Stanford Robinson OBE (5 July 1904 – 25 October 1984) was an English conductor and composer, known for his work with the BBC. He remained a member of the BBC's staff until his retirement in 1966, founding or building up the organisation's choral groups, both amateur and professional.
Between 1947 and 1950, Robinson was assistant conductor of the Proms, the summer and autumn concert series founded by Henry Wood and run by the BBC. Away from his BBC work, Robinson conducted at Covent Garden and in Australia.
Stanford Robinson Tracks
By the Sleepy Lagoon
Eric Coates
By the Sleepy Lagoon
By the Sleepy Lagoon
Last played on
La Jolie fille de Perth - Echo, viens sur l'air embaumé
Georges Bizet
La Jolie fille de Perth - Echo, viens sur l'air embaumé
La Jolie fille de Perth - Echo, viens sur l'air embaumé
Last played on
Cockney Suite (Cameos of London life): 'Appy 'Ampstead (Bank Holiday)
Albert Ketèlbey
Cockney Suite (Cameos of London life): 'Appy 'Ampstead (Bank Holiday)
Cockney Suite (Cameos of London life): 'Appy 'Ampstead (Bank Holiday)
Last played on
Savoy Dances
Arthur Sullivan
Savoy Dances
Savoy Dances
Last played on
London Bridge
Stanford Robinson
London Bridge
London Bridge
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 1972: Prom 36
Royal Albert Hall
1972-08-26T15:24:30
26
Aug
1972
Proms 1972: Prom 36
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1971: Prom 34
Royal Albert Hall
1971-08-28T15:24:30
28
Aug
1971
Proms 1971: Prom 34
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1970: Prom 34
Royal Albert Hall
1970-08-22T15:24:30
22
Aug
1970
Proms 1970: Prom 34
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1964: Prom 27
Royal Albert Hall
1964-08-25T15:24:30
25
Aug
1964
Proms 1964: Prom 27
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1960: Prom 48
Royal Albert Hall
1960-09-16T15:24:30
16
Sep
1960
Proms 1960: Prom 48
Royal Albert Hall
