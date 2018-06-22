Ye XiaogangBorn 23 September 1955
Ye Xiaogang
1955-09-23
Ye Xiaogang Biography (Wikipedia)
Ye Xiaogang (simplified Chinese: 叶小纲; traditional Chinese: 葉小綱; pinyin: Yè Xiǎogāng; born September 23, 1955) is one of China's most active and most famous composers of contemporary classical music.
Spring In The Forest
