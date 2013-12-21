Kari Kimmel
Kari Meredyth Kimmel is an American singer, songwriter, composer, and producer. She is best known for the theme track It's Not Just Make Believe for Ella Enchanted, the theme track Black for The Walking Dead trailer, and the theme track Where You Belong for The Fosters. Her music ranges across the genres of pop, rock, folk, and R&B.
Kari Kimmel Tracks
Christmastime
Kari Kimmel
Christmastime
Christmastime
It's Not Just Make Believe (feat. Amy Powers & Kari Kimmel)
Russ DeSalvo
It's Not Just Make Believe (feat. Amy Powers & Kari Kimmel)
It's Not Just Make Believe (feat. Amy Powers & Kari Kimmel)
