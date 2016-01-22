Joseph “Joe” HahnBorn 15 March 1977
Joseph “Joe” Hahn
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1977-03-15
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d07bca29-d980-4100-8cad-065a05f2b343
Joseph “Joe” Hahn Biography (Wikipedia)
Joseph Hahn (born March 15, 1977) is a Korean-American musician, DJ, director and visual artist. He is best known as the DJ of the American rock band Linkin Park, doing the scratching, turntables, sampling, and programming for all seven of Linkin Park's albums. Hahn, along with bandmate Mike Shinoda, is responsible for most of Linkin Park's album artwork.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Joseph “Joe” Hahn Tracks
Sort by
It's Going Down (feat. Mike Shinoda & Joseph “Joe” Hahn)
X-Ecutioners
It's Going Down (feat. Mike Shinoda & Joseph “Joe” Hahn)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
It's Going Down (feat. Mike Shinoda & Joseph “Joe” Hahn)
Last played on
Joseph “Joe” Hahn Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist