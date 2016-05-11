Young DotGrime/garage artist
Young Dot
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d07b1ac5-d967-4fe5-9ea0-ff86de9e89ec
Young Dot Tracks
Sort by
Taliban
Young Dot
Taliban
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Taliban
Last played on
Bazooka
Young Dot
Bazooka
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bazooka
Last played on
Bazooka (VIP)
Young Dot
Bazooka (VIP)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bazooka (VIP)
Last played on
Bazooka (Instrumental)
Young Dot
Bazooka (Instrumental)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bazooka (Instrumental)
Last played on
Promise Real Talk (TF Blend)
Young Dot
Promise Real Talk (TF Blend)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Promise Real Talk (TF Blend)
Last played on
Young Dot Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist