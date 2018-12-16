Bobby Sandimanie, better known by his stage name I-20, is an American rapper. He was originally known as Infamous 2-0 (in Ludacris's debut album "Incognegro" / "Back for the First Time"), but changed his name to reflect the interstate route that runs through the Southeastern United States. He was discovered by Ludacris, who signed him to the Disturbing tha Peace record label. In 2002, he appeared on 6 songs from Disturbing Tha Peace's 1st album Golden Grain ("Break Somethin'", "Smokin' Dro", "Can't Be Stopped (I Know)", "A-Town Hatz", "N.S.E.W." & "Outro On Ya Ass") and in 2004, I-20 released his debut album, Self Explanatory. It peaked at number forty-two on the Billboard 200 and number five on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums.

I-20 later appears on Ludacris' 7th album "Battle Of The Sexes" on the song "B.O.T.S. Radio" along with Shawnna.